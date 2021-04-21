Longview officials strive to secure Cowlitz County Event Center hotel developer this year, council to vote on parcel transfer Thursday

Events can attract thousands of guests, said Magnuson, which will bring customers to the proposed 80-room hotel, as well as other county lodging, restaurants, retail shops and additional businesses.

“The whole idea is to bring more events,” he said. “When you bring people into the community, there is a fair amount of money they bring. They eat out, … once their conference is over with, they’ll spend a couple days here.”

County fair

Magnuson said there is room to hold the Cowlitz County Fair in the same location once the hotel is built.

This year’s fair is scheduled for July 21-24.

The proposed hotel site is where the carnival rides are located during the fair, Magnuson said.

Magnuson said when a hotel is built, the rides would move across the street, where fair parking is currently held. There would still be room to park in the space as well.

He said three older kiosks that hold food vendors during the fair are located on the proposed hotel site. The roughly 25-square-foot structures will be razed once the hotel is permitted and “ready to go,” he said.