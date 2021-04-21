Longview officials strive to secure Cowlitz County Event Center hotel developer this year, council to vote on parcel transfer Thursday

Longview city officials aim to find a developer for a hotel on Cowlitz County Event Center property to increase tourism and generate county revenue.
Longview Public Development Advisory Board Chairman Brian Magnuson said his goal is to “find an interested hotel” this year.
Magnuson’s target is part of a roughly eight-year plan to develop an 80-room hotel on event center property to house guests for multi-day events.
The Longview City Council will vote Thursday on whether to transfer 1.8 acres of property east of the Cowlitz County Event Center to a quasi-government city organization.
Transferring the deed from the city to the Longview Public Development Authority is the last step before hotel developers can bid on the site. The site has yet to be appraised.
Hotel access
Magnuson said the lack of a nearby hotel is the No. 1 reason event organizers decline booking at the Cowlitz County Event Center, resulting in lost county revenue.
Of the roughly 17 districts in the state that manage event centers, he said Longview is one of about four that does not have a hotel on site.
Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said the event center cannot compete with centers in Wenatchee or the Tri-Cities that have attached hotels.
Events can attract thousands of guests, said Magnuson, which will bring customers to the proposed 80-room hotel, as well as other county lodging, restaurants, retail shops and additional businesses.
“The whole idea is to bring more events,” he said. “When you bring people into the community, there is a fair amount of money they bring. They eat out, … once their conference is over with, they’ll spend a couple days here.”
County fair
Magnuson said there is room to hold the Cowlitz County Fair in the same location once the hotel is built.
This year’s fair is scheduled for July 21-24.
The proposed hotel site is where the carnival rides are located during the fair, Magnuson said.
Magnuson said when a hotel is built, the rides would move across the street, where fair parking is currently held. There would still be room to park in the space as well.
He said three older kiosks that hold food vendors during the fair are located on the proposed hotel site. The roughly 25-square-foot structures will be razed once the hotel is permitted and “ready to go,” he said.
The site’s long-term plan also includes a sports complex and updated equestrian center. Magnuson said the fair likely will relocate once those structures are built, but completion is far out.
“The fair is part of our heritage,” he said. “We wouldn’t want to do away with it. We are a firm believer in that.”
History
The proposed hotel site was transferred from Cowlitz County to Longview in 2019, after a deal three years in the making was worked out.
The Longview Public Development Authority was formed in 2013.
Under a Public Development Authority, Washington state cities can make real estate transactions under a separate organization to limit liability.
Public Development Authorities also created Pike Place Market and The Museum of Flight in Seattle.
A separate Cowlitz County taxing district called a Public Facilities District oversees the event center.