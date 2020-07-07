Longview officers help rescue man who drove into Lake Sacajawea

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longview Police officers helped a Longview area man escape his vehicle after he suffered a medical event and unintentionally drove into Lake Sacajawea on Tuesday morning.

The accident was first reported at 6:41 a.m., when a 911 caller reported that an SUV had driven into the lake between Northeast Nichols Boulevard and Kessler Boulevard.

The 44-year-old driver was headed eastbound on Ocean Beach Highway when he suffered a medical event resembling a seizure, which apparently caused him to veer off the road toward the lake, clipping a city light pole and driving through an iron fence and over a cement culvert before coming to rest with the front end of the vehicle in the water, Longview PD Sgt. Chris Blanchard said.

Officers arrived on scene and removed the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and aid crews rendered medical assistance on scene, according to Longview Fire Battalion Chief Eric Koreis and Blanchard. Witnesses on scene said the driver had been going the speed limit and didn't seem to have any problems with driving before careening into the lake.