Longview officers find 185,000 fentanyl pills in largest local seizure of fentanyl pills

Longview Police Department officers Wednesday seized more than 186,000 fentanyl pills from a residence on Maple Street in what they said was the largest known local seizure of the counterfeit drugs.

Christian M. Thompson, 25, of Kelso was taken into custody Wednesday after police saw him transfer items from one car to another before entering a house on the 2800 block of Maple Street, according to a news release from the Longview Police Department on Friday.

Thompson was wanted on suspicion of an earlier armed robbery, and police also suspected he was currently involved in the distribution of controlled substances because of his past convictions. They searched the Maple Street residence and found two rifles, two handguns, one pound of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 1,800 blue counterfeit M/30 pills.

Officers then searched both cars after a Kelso Police K-9 unit alerted them to the presence of drugs.

Inside, they found three handguns, two ounces of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 185,000 blue counterfeit M/30 pills, as well as more than $12,000 in cash, according to the news release. M/30 pills are marked as oxycodone but often contain fentanyl.

Thompson as of Friday was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, robbery and unlawful imprisonment unrelated to this specific drug seizure.

He is scheduled to appear in court May 19 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

The news release did not name the other individual with Thompson, or whether police also took that person into custody.

Fentanyl is several times more potent than morphine or heroin and has plunged much of Washington state into an opioid epidemic. Fatal fentanyl overdoses in Cowlitz County went from five to 17 between 2020 and 2021, according to data from the state Department of Health. Drug overdose deaths overall nearly doubled in the county from 18 to 33 between 2019 and 2021. Most overdose victims are men under 45 years old and are increasingly from Black, Latinx and Native American/Alaska Native communities, according to the health department.

