Longview Office Depot set to close in November

Longview’s only big-box office supplies store is set to close in November, growing the vacant portion of one block in the Triangle Shopping Center to nearly 50%.

The Office Depot in the Triangle Shopping Center announced plans to close earlier this month. Employees say the shop’s last day is Nov. 14, and there are no plans to reopen the store at another location locally.

According to signs on the building, the closure is not part of a larger corporate shutdown. The Longview Office Depot is the only location closing.

Its closure will leave just two year-round tenants -- Big 5 Sporting Goods and Chase bank -- in the northwest block of the shopping. The northernmost half of the block likely will be fully vacant come November. (The former Ace Hardware, which neighbors Office Depot and closed about 16 months ago, is currently occupied by a seasonal Halloween store.)