Longview Office Depot set to close in November

Longview’s only big-box office supplies store is set to close in November, growing the vacant portion of one block in the Triangle Shopping Center to nearly 50%.
The Office Depot in the Triangle Shopping Center announced plans to close earlier this month. Employees say the shop’s last day is Nov. 14, and there are no plans to reopen the store at another location locally.
According to signs on the building, the closure is not part of a larger corporate shutdown. The Longview Office Depot is the only location closing.
Its closure will leave just two year-round tenants -- Big 5 Sporting Goods and Chase bank -- in the northwest block of the shopping. The northernmost half of the block likely will be fully vacant come November. (The former Ace Hardware, which neighbors Office Depot and closed about 16 months ago, is currently occupied by a seasonal Halloween store.)
Local store managers said they were not authorized to speak with the media, and Office Depot corporate representatives did not return a request for comment Wednesday. Triangle Town Center NW LLC, the San Diego-based company that owns the strip mall property and leases Office Depot the building there, could not be reached for comment.
When Ace Hardware closed its Triangle Center shop in June 2019, property managers expected to fill the vacancy within a few months. With the exception of a seasonal Halloween store, the space has remained empty.
Representatives with the Cowlitz Economic Development Council say it’s difficult to predict whether the same fate will befall the Office Depot spot, especially considering the “unpredictable business environment” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Larger vacancies historically have always been more difficult to fill. But with some of the other rents we’ve seen with businesses opening up … during this time, I also wouldn't be surprised if something else swooped right in there. It’s just hard to tell,” said Lindsey Cope, CEDC community engagement coordinator.
In addition to the vacancy, Office Depot’s departure will leave a hole in services and jobs locally, Cope said.
“Any time you have any business that decides to close or cease operations in our area, it affects unemployment. It definitely affects those families. It also leaves a glaring vacancy in a high-traffic area,” she said. “Of course we don’t want to see these businesses close.”
The Kelso-Longview area has several “mom-and-pop shops” that provide printing and copy services or sell office supplies and electronics, and those stores may help fill the gap, Cope said. But the community will lose it’s only “complete office one-stop shop,” Cope said.
“Of course your Walmart, Target and Fred Meyer are able to supply the smaller things, but most of that has moved online,” she said. “And just because the Office Depot storefront closed, I believe they’ll still ship those items.”
The store is currently holding a closing sale for all of its items and retail furniture. Discounts range from 5% to 40% off.
