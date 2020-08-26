Longview Noon Rotary starts youth community service club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview Noon Rotary is starting a service club for local youth looking to safely help their community and make friends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Erin Harnish, a Longview pediatrician who joined the local Rotary last year, said she had already been interested before the pandemic struck in opening a local “Interact” club, which gives students between the ages of 12 and 18 the chance to plan community service projects and make connections around the world.

But with summer sports, vacation plans and other opportunities for social interaction drying up, Harnish realized now was the time to start the club so her own children would have something positive to do.

In the last few months, she also began seeing how the loss of social connection spurred by COVID-19 affected the kids she cares for as a doctor.

“I see throughout the community that kids are just tired of all the things taken away from them with COVID 19, their normal school life, socializing, regular activities, sports,” Harnish said. “As a pediatrician, I hear the complaints each time I work and I am sympathetic to all the changes kids and families feel in their lives right now due to the pandemic.”