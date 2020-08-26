Longview Noon Rotary starts youth community service club

The Longview Noon Rotary is starting a service club for local youth looking to safely help their community and make friends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Erin Harnish, a Longview pediatrician who joined the local Rotary last year, said she had already been interested before the pandemic struck in opening a local “Interact” club, which gives students between the ages of 12 and 18 the chance to plan community service projects and make connections around the world.
But with summer sports, vacation plans and other opportunities for social interaction drying up, Harnish realized now was the time to start the club so her own children would have something positive to do.
In the last few months, she also began seeing how the loss of social connection spurred by COVID-19 affected the kids she cares for as a doctor.
“I see throughout the community that kids are just tired of all the things taken away from them with COVID 19, their normal school life, socializing, regular activities, sports,” Harnish said. “As a pediatrician, I hear the complaints each time I work and I am sympathetic to all the changes kids and families feel in their lives right now due to the pandemic.”
Harnish figured it was “the perfect time to add something new” for young people who do want to get involved. With that idea in mind, she began working on Rotary’s Interact club, which both of her kids became involved in.
Any chapter of Rotary International, a nonprofit service organization, can start an Interact club. Rotary Interact clubs typically take on two projects per year: One that helps their school or local area and one with an international focus. The students brainstorm the projects themselves.
In a typical year, the local project might involve volunteering at the Emergency Support Shelter or Community House or cleaning up a local park. Longview’s Interact members will likely be looking for creative project ideas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The point is to empower them to take action, become leaders, and gain a global perspective,” Harnish said.
The fact that Harnish, a pediatrician, will be supervising the group amid a global pandemic isn’t lost on the Rotarians.
“It’s great that a physician is the major adult advisor, because she’s going to be sure that everything the kids do is safe,” Rotary member Pat Martin said.
The club started officially in July and currently has five members. It is open to youth from any school in the area.
The kids will meet at least twice a month, and will do so virtually until it’s safe to meet in person, Harnish said. The Interact club’s next step will be to brainstorm projects and elect officers, she said.
“We’re going to be very safe in making it virtual until it is safe to gather in any way,” Harnish said. “We’ll go by health department standards.”
Harnish said her goal is to help the students “realize there is joy in giving to others.”
And “we don’t have many opportunities right now to make new friends,” she said. “This is one of those opportunities.”
Interested youth, with parental permission, can apply for membership to Longview.interact@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.