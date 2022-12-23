Longview nonprofit to offer parenting classes

A long-running Longview nonprofit has two upcoming classes to help people parent.

The Parents Place, located at 928 23rd Ave. in Longview, plans to host a $40 class called "Children In Between" from 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 where attendees can learn how to avoid the pitfalls of co-parenting. The class also meets the state requirement of a four-hour parenting class on the effects of divorce or separation on children, according to the nonprofit, and childcare will not be available.

The center is also hosting a "Love and Logic" course on early childhood parenting from 6 to 8 p.m., weekly for five weeks from Jan. 10 through Feb. 7. The class costs $20 to $25 per week, but the price can be adjusted based on request, according to the Parents Place.

The class teaches parenting techniques such as tips to end arguing and whining, avoiding power struggles and setting limit. Childcare is not offered currently due to a lack of space, but infants are welcome in class.