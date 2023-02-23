The Art Renaissance Team, or ART, recently recognized six Longview Public Library employees who design creative reading activities for children.
During the Feb. 13 Library Board of Trustees meeting, the employees were recognized as the “Theme Team” that produces children's activities, including summer reading events centered around specific themes.
Austin Brigden, Jakob Collins, Mark Counts, Joanne Dallas, Heather Palow and Becky Standal received specially-designed certificates that reflected last year’s theme of “Oceans," according to ART.
ART is a local nonprofit group raising funds to purchase a Dale Chihuly glass sculpture for the Longview Public Library.
People are also reading…
To submit information for the community page, email frontdoor@tdn.com.