Longview’s aging population is increasing demand of food supplies at a local nonprofit and medical responses from the city’s fire crews.

Cowlitz County has more elderly residents than the state average. About 19% of Cowlitz County’s population is over the age of 65, according to the most recent U.S. Census data — three percentage points higher than the state.

Lower Columbia CAP Director Ilona Kerby told the Longview City Council Thursday night the agency’s food programs have seen more demand over the last three years, partly due to an increase in seniors.

“Fifteen years ago I was talking about the silver tsunami coming,” Kerby said. “Well I can tell you it hit our shores and it’s hit very hard. That happened a few years back and it shows no signs of stopping.”

The agency’s food warehouse distributed 420,000 more pounds of food last year than in 2019, according to Kerby’s report. The Meals on Wheels program increased its deliveries to seniors from 28,000 annually before COVID to 49,000 meals in 2022.

Longview Fire Chief Jim Kambeitz also reported Thursday emergency calls to the department have reached a 15-year high, partly due to seniors.

Kambietz said service calls increased by 20% over the last two years, reaching their highest level since at least 2008. He said the city’s aging population is driving medical emergency requests. Other reasons for increased calls include continuing effects of COVID-19 and an overreliance on 911 calls by some residents who need emergency health care, he said.

The department’s report also shows staff sped up emergency response times last year thanks to new hires, but were behind on response time goals set by the City Council in 2006. Only a third of EMS calls in 2022 saw the unit arrive on scene within six minutes, which was supposed to be the goal for 90% of calls, and 75% of the responses for structure fires were within the same six-minute goal.