A local publishing company has released a new book about Longview's history coinciding with the city's centennial.

Columbia River Reader Press launched in June “Empire of Trees: America’s Planned City and the Last Frontier,” by Seattle-based photo-journalist Hal Calbom, an R.A. Long High School and a Harvard College graduate.

In the 1920s, Long-Bell Lumber Company chose the region for its next mill.

“This was one of the least explored and developed regions in the world, let alone the United States,” said Columbia River Reader Press Publisher Sue Piper in a press release, “and still, the country’s largest lumber company opted to build the world’s biggest sawmill there, and then planned and built an entire city to support it.”

The book traces the critical developments that shaped the city — from civil engineering to quality of life — in both the past and present, locally and globally, according to the press release.

The planned city would be the opposite of rowdy timber camps that featured whiskey, prostitution and petty crime.

“(R.A.) Long intended to build a model city, and spent a good part of his fortune making that dream come true,” said Piper. “Our book looks at how that dream took shape and faired."

"Empire of Trees" features more than 225 historic and contemporary photos, an author interview, a timeline, and input from more than 100 interviewees.

A signed, gift-boxed book is available for $50 at Cowlitz County Historical Museum, Kelso-Longview Chamber Visitor Center, Broadway Gallery, Columbia River Reader, and online at crreader.com/crrpress.

This June, graduating seniors at all four Longview high schools also received a complimentary copy of the book courtesy of a local nonprofit, the press release states.