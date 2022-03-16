Longview native feels whole after discovering Irish roots

After searching 66 years to find the identify of his birth father, Longview native Jim Nailon said the discovery of his Irish roots in 2018 made sense.

Results from a DNA matching kit led Nailon to distant relatives, then the eventual identity of his father — an Irish man living in the U.S. who died during the Korean War.

The connection Nailon said he felt to his Irish roots was instantaneous. He said he always felt "an emotional, powerful connection" to Irish music; he converted to Catholicism years prior.

His lifelong doubts of belonging seemed to fade when he met his Irish family.

"It just seems like it fits," Nailon said. "It feels like coming home."

'Looked like me'

Nailon, 69, said he had little hope the DNA match would result in finding his biological father after receiving the kit as a gift for his 66th birthday. Nailon had little information about the man, who his birth mother said she met in 1951 San Francisco, just before he was shipped to war.

Ancestry.com says at least 20 million people are included in its DNA database. People return spit cups or cheek swabs to companies like Ancestry.com and 23andMe to connect with people with shared DNA to find relatives, living and dead. Ancestry.com's kit, called AncestryDNA, lists DNA matches in users' profiles with relations from parents to fourth cousins.

Nailon found two relatives — one in Virginia and one in California who helped him identify his father, Philip Columba Lynch, who was killed in battle on Aug. 27, 1951, within weeks of meeting Nailon's birth mother, he said. Upon learning the identity, a Google search of the man resulted in a Korean War casualty photo, Nailon said, and "the first person I had ever seen in my life who looked a lot like me."

"I was flooded with emotions," he said.

'Where it belongs'

Nailon was about 6 years old when he said he discovered he was adopted from neighborhood kids teasing him for "not belonging" to his Longview parents, Walter and Gertrude Nailon.

It was around this time Nailon said his Tourette Syndrome symptoms surfaced, as well as feelings of being different than his peers. If he was given away once, he thought, maybe it could happen again.

He grew up in a loving family, he said, with a Weyerhaeuser employed father and a mother who worked at Reynolds Aluminum as a nurse. Nailon spent two years at the U.S. Military Academy, before dropping out to also work for Reynolds Aluminum.

He married twice, but divorced, he said, due to insecurities about his ability to love and be loved. The end of his second marriage led to counseling, which analyzed his adoption issues. To rectify questions about his past, he searched and found his birth mother Marilyn Whitaker in '85, around the time his son, and later-to-be Daily News Sports Editor Jordan Nailon was born.

Jim Nailon shared a close relationship with Whitaker before she died in '95, he said. They were both musical: She was a jazz singer, and he studied and taught guitar.

He left the mill after 30 years to earn a master's in teaching and moved to Nebraska for his current wife's work in the early 2000s.

When he discovered his Irish past, Jim Nailon visited relatives on his father's side in Florida and California in 2019, as well as family in Ireland in 2019 and 2020. He sang "Ave Maria" at his father's graveside in County Galway, Ireland, and ate dinner with Ireland President Michael Higgins, the husband of one of his new-found cousins.

Nailon, like his Irish relatives, is deeply religious. He teaches music at three Catholic churches today, while his uncle is a Dublin priest and his aunt was a nun in South Africa. Discovering his Irish family closed a hole Nailon carried for years, he said, and left him feeling complete.

"My adoptive parents and extended family were wonderful and equally loving, but there is something different happening as I enter into my newest family," he wrote in a recount of one trip to Ireland. "Something that was broken is becoming whole. Something that felt lost is feeling found. Something that was rejected has found where it belongs."

