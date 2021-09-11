Longview native Brian Thompson appearing in star-studded Shakespeare film

His taped audition for "The Tragedy of Macbeth" went well enough to land him an in-person audition. Thompson arrived at the Hollywood studio to find himself in a room with Coen and McDormand, who had recently won her second Academy Award for Best Actress. McDormand played Lord Macbeth as they went through a scene together.

"I'm about four lines into the audition and I'm looking at Fran and going, "Holy smokes, this is the best Macbeth I've ever seen," Thompson said.

He landed the role as one of the assassins recruited by Macbeth in his violent scramble for power. Thompson and the other cast members went through an extensive set of rehearsals and practices before the movie began shooting in February 2020.

The scale of the preparations was a change of pace for Thompson, who has more often appeared in independent films or single episodes of television shows this decade. Thompson said it was also the quietest set he'd been on, as many of the actors and crew were eager to hear what Coen had to say.

The movie was just over halfway through filming when COVID shut everything down in March. Thompson's best point of comparison for the upheaval that followed was seeing Mount St. Helens erupt back in 1980.