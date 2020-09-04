Longview nail salon damaged in Friday morning fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Friday morning fire damaged Lovely Nails salon in Longview, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release.

The 911 caller at about 6:45 a.m. reported the fire at 1220 Ocean Beach Highway.

The Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded to the fire in the salon's garage space. Firefighters cut through the overhead door to enter and quickly extinguished the blaze, according to Cowlitz 2.

The fire started at a paraffin wax warming station used for salon waxing, according to fire investigators.

Residents of the building's upstairs apartments exited safely and didn't require medical attention. Smoke damaged one of the six apartments, according to Cowlitz 2.

The building's water service has been shut off as well as power to two units. FIRE Restoration is providing security board-up measures as well as addressing the immediate need to restore water and electrical services, according to Cowlitz 2.

All residents were allowed back in their apartments. No damage estimates for the salon or apartment were immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.