 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longview nail salon damaged in Friday morning fire
0 comments

Longview nail salon damaged in Friday morning fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Wax warming station

A paraffin wax warming station started a fire at Lovely Nails salon in Longview Friday morning, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue. 

 Courtesy of Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue

A Friday morning fire damaged Lovely Nails salon in Longview, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release. 

The 911 caller at about 6:45 a.m. reported the fire at 1220 Ocean Beach Highway. 

The Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded to the fire in the salon's garage space. Firefighters cut through the overhead door to enter and quickly extinguished the blaze, according to Cowlitz 2. 

The fire started at a paraffin wax warming station used for salon waxing, according to fire investigators. 

Residents of the building's upstairs apartments exited safely and didn't require medical attention. Smoke damaged one of the six apartments, according to Cowlitz 2. 

The building's water service has been shut off as well as power to two units. FIRE Restoration is providing security board-up measures as well as addressing the immediate need to restore water and electrical services, according to Cowlitz 2.

All residents were allowed back in their apartments. No damage estimates for the salon or apartment were immediately available. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News