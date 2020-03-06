1986 Longview murder case suspect finally competent enough for trial?

Prosecutors say they have reason to believe Glenn Eric Adams is now mentally competent to stand trial for allegedly killing a man in Longview 34 years ago.
Adams, 60, has tried to confess to killing Russel Lyle Haines while they were living in the Oregon Way Hotel in 1986. However, Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning dismissed the case in August when prosecutors agreed to drop their charges because two previous attempts to restore his competency had failed.
Adams was committed to Western State Hospital in Steilacoom for treatment, but at the time Warning said Adams would “never going to be in a position to stand trial for any kind of criminal (charges), absent something very, very surprising.”
But about a month ago, Cowlitz Deputy Prosecutor David Phelan learned that Adams’ treatment had “progressed well” and “basically he was asymptomatic,” meaning he was not showing signs of mental incompetency.
Prosecutors refiled their charges on Feb. 26 under the “good faith basis” that Adams’ mental problems were resolved, Phelan said. Longview police arrested Adams on a warrant Wednesday and returned him to the Cowlitz County jail. He faces first-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges.
Adams still must be deemed mentally competent before he can be tried. In court Thursday, Judge Warning set a mental evaluation for March 26.
Phelan said he expects an exam to find Adams competent. Public Defense Director Thad Scudder, who is representing Adams, declined to comment about the case.
Adams tried to confess to murdering Haines four times, starting in July 2017. But he wasn’t arrested until his last confession in July 2018 because his mental health problems and alcohol use kept him from making a credible statement. During his final try, he was sober and shared specific details about the case the only the killer could have known, according to local police.
Police found Haines’ body March 13, 1986, in his hotel room with a long sleeve shirt tied tightly around his neck and his pants pockets turned inside out, according to court documents. A coroner ruled he had been strangled.
In his final confession, Adams said he robbed Haines after an argument with his girlfriend about money. He knew Haines carried large amounts of cash on him, according to court documents.
During the robbery, Adams put Haines in a “chokehold” until he became unconscious, he told police. Then, he went through Haines’ pockets and took $400 from a wallet.
Haines started to wake up before Adams left, he said, so Adams grabbed “some kind of cloth, believing it a towel or a shirt” and tied it around Haines’ neck, restricting his airway and killing him.
Adams told police he “just wants to right the wrong he has done,” according to court documents.
Adams in the past indicated he wished to plead guilty, but judges deferred a plea to make sure Adams was competent to make such a decision. The courts twice sent Adams to Western State Hospital to attempt to restore his competency, but “it didn’t completely take,” Phelan said.
In some reports from the restoration attempts, Adams expressed paranoia that he was being tortured by a secret government program that would only end if he pleaded guilty and asked for a death sentence.
“He had been making progress at Western through the two restoration periods. He’d been getting better, but he just wasn’t quite there,” Phelan said.
“I was thinking at some point he would be better enough, and we would be doing this again,” Phelan added.