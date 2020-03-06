1986 Longview murder case suspect finally competent enough for trial?

Adams still must be deemed mentally competent before he can be tried. In court Thursday, Judge Warning set a mental evaluation for March 26.

Phelan said he expects an exam to find Adams competent. Public Defense Director Thad Scudder, who is representing Adams, declined to comment about the case.

Adams tried to confess to murdering Haines four times, starting in July 2017. But he wasn’t arrested until his last confession in July 2018 because his mental health problems and alcohol use kept him from making a credible statement. During his final try, he was sober and shared specific details about the case the only the killer could have known, according to local police.

Police found Haines’ body March 13, 1986, in his hotel room with a long sleeve shirt tied tightly around his neck and his pants pockets turned inside out, according to court documents. A coroner ruled he had been strangled.

In his final confession, Adams said he robbed Haines after an argument with his girlfriend about money. He knew Haines carried large amounts of cash on him, according to court documents.

During the robbery, Adams put Haines in a “chokehold” until he became unconscious, he told police. Then, he went through Haines’ pockets and took $400 from a wallet.