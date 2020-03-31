Longview mill not included in Weyerhaeuser curtailments

Weyerhaeuser Co.'s Longview mill will not be affected by curtailments and reduced shift postures expected to reduce companywide operating capacities next month, company spokespeople said Tuesday.
Weyerhaeuser expects a 20% reduction in lumber operations, a 15% reduction in oriented strand board operations and a 15% to 25% reduction for engineered wood products, according to a news release.
The aim is to "match production volumes to current demand" in response to "minor supply chain disruptions" to log exports to certain locations in Asia, according to the company.
"I am confident that we are well positioned to manage through this disruption and extend Weyerhaeuser's track record of creating long-term value for shareholders, "Weyerhaeuser President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish said in a prepared statement.
Local union representatives said the Longview mill changed its shifts at the beginning of March, moving from 90-hour "roto-shifts" to 80-hour, 4-10 shifts. The change reduced costs by about 15% at the mill, which might be why Longview was left out of the curtailments, said Steve Garrett, secretary-treasurer for the International Aerospace and Machinists/Woodworkers union Local 536.
"Our (shift) posture change had nothing to do with COVID-19. It just fell at the right time to be able to get rid of that extra cost," Garrett said. "It's something the employees have been wanting to have forever."
IAM Local 536 represents more than 200 workers at the mill.
"For us, we are hoping to stay working. That’s our goal. We all rely on that money to feed our families," Garrett said.
Weyerhaeuser is included among the "essential" businesses allowed to continue operations under Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order. Beginning in early March, the company adopted safety precautions to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread at mills.
That included starting detailed cleaning and disinfecting procedures; requiring social distancing and personal hygiene processes; communicating with contractors, vendors and visitors about safety protocols; suspending air travel and non-essential meetings; and allowing employees to work from home if feasible, according to the release.
Garrett said there's disinfectant at every work station and the floors are taped off so operators have their own six-foot area to stay separate from others. The break rooms are cleaned at least three times every shift, he said.
"We are doing what we can ... and I hope that everybody, every business and every lumber mill ... is doing the same thing and putting their employees' safety first," Garrett said.
