Longview mill not included in Weyerhaeuser curtailments

Weyerhaeuser Co.'s Longview mill will not be affected by curtailments and reduced shift postures expected to reduce companywide operating capacities next month, company spokespeople said Tuesday.

Weyerhaeuser expects a 20% reduction in lumber operations, a 15% reduction in oriented strand board operations and a 15% to 25% reduction for engineered wood products, according to a news release.

The aim is to "match production volumes to current demand" in response to "minor supply chain disruptions" to log exports to certain locations in Asia, according to the company.

"I am confident that we are well positioned to manage through this disruption and extend Weyerhaeuser's track record of creating long-term value for shareholders, "Weyerhaeuser President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish said in a prepared statement.

Local union representatives said the Longview mill changed its shifts at the beginning of March, moving from 90-hour "roto-shifts" to 80-hour, 4-10 shifts. The change reduced costs by about 15% at the mill, which might be why Longview was left out of the curtailments, said Steve Garrett, secretary-treasurer for the International Aerospace and Machinists/Woodworkers union Local 536.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member