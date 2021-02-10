Longview middle schoolers to return Feb. 22, parents petition for high school to return

Middle schools can return once cases drop below 350 cases per 100,000 under the guidelines.

“There are so many parts in play on these things, it’s a challenge for everybody to understand and it changes every day,” Wiitala said.

St. Martin said it was “fantastic” to hear that middle school was going back, but she wants to see high school return on Feb. 22 as well.

“There’s no logical reason for them not go back,” she said. “They’ll be in separate buildings, they’ve been preparing for this for a year and all safety measures are in place. I’m happy that we’re moving forward but our high schoolers need the same opportunity.”

DaSilva said she had emailed the board members in advance of making the petition public to let them know she planned to take action with a petition drive. She added she found it sad that “it took a petition circulating for the board to open their eyes and ears,” but she was pleased they decided to listen to the community.

“We are so happy that our voices are being heard and we could come together as a community to get our middle schoolers back on the 22nd,” she said. “But we will not stop fighting for our kids until high schoolers start back, too.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}