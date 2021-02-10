Longview middle schoolers to return Feb. 22, parents petition for high school to return

Longview middle schoolers will be back in classrooms starting Feb. 22, the district announced Wednesday, one day after two Longview parents started a petition calling on the school board to take immediate action and return older students to school in spite of state guidelines.
Parents Sarah DaSilva and Anik St. Martin said they started the petition because they felt the board had not listened to parents at its Monday night meeting. The petition already had over 550 signatures by Wednesday afternoon.
The parents said they were pleased that the board and district took action about middle schoolers, but said they want high schoolers back in classrooms, too.
The district said as COVID-19 case numbers in the county are trending down, middle school students could return to school Feb. 22 under the state guidelines. It also announced a special meeting on Feb. 16 to discuss when high school students might move to a hybrid model.
School Board President Don Wiitala said the special meeting would be to discuss if the board wanted to keep following the state guidelines, which say high schools cannot return to in-person until there are less than 200 new cases per 100,000 people, or if the board wants to stop following the guidelines.
Middle schools can return once cases drop below 350 cases per 100,000 under the guidelines.
“There are so many parts in play on these things, it’s a challenge for everybody to understand and it changes every day,” Wiitala said.
St. Martin said it was “fantastic” to hear that middle school was going back, but she wants to see high school return on Feb. 22 as well.
“There’s no logical reason for them not go back,” she said. “They’ll be in separate buildings, they’ve been preparing for this for a year and all safety measures are in place. I’m happy that we’re moving forward but our high schoolers need the same opportunity.”
DaSilva said she had emailed the board members in advance of making the petition public to let them know she planned to take action with a petition drive. She added she found it sad that “it took a petition circulating for the board to open their eyes and ears,” but she was pleased they decided to listen to the community.
“We are so happy that our voices are being heard and we could come together as a community to get our middle schoolers back on the 22nd,” she said. “But we will not stop fighting for our kids until high schoolers start back, too.”
DaSilva said she and St. Martin decided to start the petition because after speaking at Monday’s board meeting they “did not get the response we hoped for.”
Originally, the board decided to discuss the matter at a board planning meeting the following Monday, to consider adding it to the next regular board meeting on Feb. 22.
“We decided it was time to take action as a community,” DaSilva said. “It was necessary to get our voices heard and this (petition) was a way to do it.”
She added that at the very least, the petition would show people “they weren’t alone in feeling helpless about their kids’ education.”
DaSilva said she’s seen both sides of online learning play out with her seventh grader and her junior.
“One is doing well with online learning and one is not doing well, and both are missing the social aspect,” she said.
The social aspect is one big reason behind the push to return to school, DaSilva added, because the “suicide and depression rate is so out of hand” in children now.
St. Martin is a pediatrician in the community and said she’s seen the effects of the long-term remote learning up close in her patients and her own children, as well as on a larger scale across the community and the nation.
“There is just no longer a logical reason to not send our kids back right away,” she said. “It no longer made sense and the moment I could no longer give my kids a valid reason I just felt like I needed to take action.”
She said the pair plan to leave the petition up until all students, high schoolers included, are back in school.
In the district press release announcing the return of middle schoolers, Superintendent Dan Zorn thanked the community for supporting schools and asked everyone to “please continue to do your part to lessen the transmission of this virus, so we can get all of our students back in school.”
To attend the 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 special board meeting on high school reopening, login to Zoom.us or call 1-253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 918 4131 9762 and password 488666.