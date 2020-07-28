Longview 'meatheads' open BBQ joint during pandemic

The lounge and bar remain closed for now because of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. And the virus also delayed the processing of their liquor license, so hard drinks aren’t available yet.

A true grand opening celebration is on hold until Cowlitz County enters Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan, Beaton said.

The pandemic also boosted meat prices, so the restaurant is spending more than it budgeted on supplies, Beaton said. For example, a tri-tip that used to cost $3 now costs $7.

“It’s really hard” opening during the pandemic, she said. “We are hoping at this point just to turn enough profit to put a little money back into the account, so we can finish doing the bar whenever that’s allowed to open.”

In some ways, though, timing the opening with the pandemic benefited the meatheads.

“We were able to do some negotiations for our lease that allowed us to work in here on some things without having to pay our usual monthly rent” during the mandated business closures, Beaton said.

And instead of retraining staff to wear facemasks all day and follow other COVID rules, the owners could set those expectations right off the bat. They don’t have to fight old habits or pushback from employees, Beaton said.