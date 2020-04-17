Longview mayor encourages hope

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor’s note: The full letter from Mayor MaryAlice Wallis is attached to the online version of this story at TDN.com and will appear on Sunday’s print edition editorial page.

In a city newsletter on Thursday, Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis encouraged residents to remain hopeful and resilient during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Wallis was elected to the city’s helm in January — just as COVID-19 cases began appearing in the U.S. She has served on the council for two years.

“For a super social and engaged Mayor, I have to say that my first 100 days have been a bit different than expected,” Wallis wrote.

Instead of holding daily office hours and in-person meetings with constituents, Wallis has been conducting virtual City Council meetings and helping coordinate emergency response. But she still has hope.

“In times of worry or strife, hope is the one thing that we all should tenaciously cling to,” she said. “Hope for a brighter tomorrow, a better outlook, or an encouraging solution to the issues that currently beset us. We hang on — some literally for dear life — and we anxiously wait it out, with hope in our hearts and minds that this too shall pass.”