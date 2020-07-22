Longview man wanted for alleged stabbing turns himself in

A Longview man accused of stabbing another man in an apparent act of jealousy Saturday evening turned himself in Tuesday evening at the Cowlitz County Jail.
Jacob Zane Everett, 19, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police arrest logs.
He is accused of stabbing a 21-year-old whom police found in the street in the 1200 block of Hudson Street. The victim had five major cuts across his body that reached the bone, requiring immediate surgery, according to police. Longview Police Captain Robert Huhta told TDN Tuesday he’s been told the victim has been treated and released to recover on his own.
In an interview outside the Cowlitz County Jail Wednesday afternoon just after Everett's first appearance hearing, his mother, Mari Seymore, said her son voluntarily turned himself in "like a man." Longview Police Sgt. Marc Langlois confirmed that Everett turned himself in.
Seymore said she has the upmost respect for Longview police. "I think they are an amazing police force," she said. However, she disputes some of the events in the police report of the stabbing.
Police reports of the incident said Seymore called 911 around 10 p.m, about three hours after the stabbing, to report that her son was the suspect, "and now 'gang bangers' with guns were surrounding her house ... seeking retribution for the stabbing."
Wednesday, she said she called police because people were going through her yard while shining flashlights, but she realized those were actually police officers seizing her van for evidence, Seymore said.
"It would have been nice if they would have just knocked on my door," she said. "I would have given it to them had they just asked me."
The decision to evaluate evidence on site or at the police department depends on factors such as the complexity of the case, the suitability of the area the evidence is in for a search, and the evidence itself, Longview Police Sgt. Marc Langlois said. In this case, police seized the vehicle, brought it to the LPD station for a search warrant and returned it, Langlois said.
Seymore said she voluntarily allowed officers to search the house, which they did at gunpoint, she said. She told them truthfully that she did not know where her son was.
Seymore was "very cooperative" and willing to assist officers, Langlois said. Officers would have had their guns drawn given they were searching for a murder suspect who they believed could have been hiding inside, he said.
In the police report, officers wrote that Seymour's husband, who is Everett's stepfather, told them Everett had come home "very sweaty and excited / anxious" and said he'd been in a fight and had to "get out of here" before leaving the home.
Seymore disagreed that her husband said that, and said it felt like the officer was trying to get her husband to say Everett had claimed he'd been in a fight. But "it was all a blur," Seymore acknowledged, and she said she understands they were doing their job and doesn't feel they acted improperly.
"They were wonderful," she said. "Those men that came to my house were amazing. ... They treated me respectfully. They were courteous, they were respectful. I didn't like the way some stuff was done, but that's because I'm a mom, not because they did anything wrong."
Langlois said everyone reached by police in the investigation who gave statements "have been cooperative, willing, and very helpful."
Seymore declined to comment about the case itself on the advice of an attorney, but "there's two sides to every story," she said.
"When this is done, then everyone will know what happened," she added.
According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend arrived at the scene shortly after the stabbing and told officers the assault started in front of her residence in the 1200 block of Commerce Avenue as she and the victim were walking from her car to the residence.
She told investigators that Everett, who is the father of her child, had been threatening to kill her boyfriend, according to the court documents.
A patron across the street at Mill City Grill said he saw the male suspect (later identified as Everett) chase the victim eastbound across Hudson Street. Everett tackled the victim and jumped on him, the witness said, and started “wailing away” on him with what the witness realized was a knife.
Police recovered the knife, Huhta said.
Attorneys agreed to address the matter of Everett's bail in a no-bail hearing set for Friday. His arraignment is set for July 30.
