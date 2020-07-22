Longview man wanted for alleged stabbing turns himself in

In the police report, officers wrote that Seymour's husband, who is Everett's stepfather, told them Everett had come home "very sweaty and excited / anxious" and said he'd been in a fight and had to "get out of here" before leaving the home.

Seymore disagreed that her husband said that, and said it felt like the officer was trying to get her husband to say Everett had claimed he'd been in a fight. But "it was all a blur," Seymore acknowledged, and she said she understands they were doing their job and doesn't feel they acted improperly.

"They were wonderful," she said. "Those men that came to my house were amazing. ... They treated me respectfully. They were courteous, they were respectful. I didn't like the way some stuff was done, but that's because I'm a mom, not because they did anything wrong."

Langlois said everyone reached by police in the investigation who gave statements "have been cooperative, willing, and very helpful."

Seymore declined to comment about the case itself on the advice of an attorney, but "there's two sides to every story," she said.

"When this is done, then everyone will know what happened," she added.