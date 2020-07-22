Longview man wanted for alleged stabbing arrested

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longview police have arrested a man wanted on suspicion of stabbing another man out of jealousy Saturday.

Jacob Zane Everett, 19, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police arrest logs.

He is accused of stabbing a 21-year-old whom police found in the street in the 1200 block of Hudson Street. He had five major cuts across his body that reached the bone, requiring immediate surgery, according to police. Longview Police Captain Robert Huhta told TDN Tuesday he’s been told the victim has been treated and released to recover on his own.

According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend arrived at the scene shortly after the stabbing and told officers the assault started in front of her residence in the 1200 block of Commerce Avenue as she and the victim were walking from her car to the residence.

She told investigators that Everett, who is the father of her child, had been threatening to kill her boyfriend, according to the court documents.