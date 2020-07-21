Longview man suspected of attempted murder in Saturday stabbing

Police are still searching for a Longview man suspected of stabbing another man in an act of jealousy Saturday evening.
Longview officers have obtained an arrest warrant for Jacob Zane Everett, 19, who has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. Everett may have fled toward California after the stabbing, but he now may be back in the local area, Longview Police Captain Robert Huhta said Tuesday.
Everett is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police don’t believe Everett is an active danger to the public, but given his alleged crimes, Huhta said members of the public should not try to apprehend him and should instead call dispatchers at 360-577-3098 if they know where he is.
Officers responded at about 6:50 p.m. on Saturday to the 1200 block of Hudson Street, where an in-progress stabbing had been reported. They found the 21-year-old victim lying in the middle of the roadway, and medical aid crews sent him to St. John Medical Center, according to court documents.
He had five major lacerations across his body that reached the bone, requiring immediate surgery. A single laceration on his shoulder measured six inches long and three inches wide.
Huhta said he’s been told the victim has been treated and released to recover on his own. The victim is not currently at St. John or PeaceHealth SW Medical Center, PeaceHealth spokesman Randy Querin said.
The victim’s girlfriend arrived at the scene shortly after the stabbing and told officers the assault started in front of her residence in the 1200 block of Commerce Avenue as she and the victim were walking from her car to the residence, according to court documents.
She told investigators that Everett, who is the father of her child, had been threatening to kill her boyfriend and showed police a text message from him that read, “Ive told him ima kill him how many times,” according to the court documents.
A patron across the street at Mill City Grill said he saw the male suspect (later identified as Everett) chase the victim eastbound across Hudson Street. Everett tackled the victim and jumped on him, the witness said, and started “wailing away” on him with what the witness realized was a knife.
The patron and another witness at Mill City Grill saw Everett drop the knife, walk away a few steps, then return to the victim to start kicking him, the court papers say. Everett then ran south in the alley between Commerce and 12th Avenue, and while the two witnesses gave chase, Everett entered a parked dark blue Dodge minivan with Oregon plates and drove away toward Hemlock Street.
Police recovered the knife, Huhta said.
Several hours later, just minutes before 10 p.m., Everett’s mother called 911 to report that several “gang bangers” with guns had surrounded her 20th Avenue home seeking retribution for the stabbing, according to the court documents. Her son had been living in Redding, California, and had recently come home to see his baby, she said. However, he became upset when he learned about the victim’s relationship with his child’s mother.
Everett’s step-father told police he’d come home sweaty and excited, said he’d been in a fight and had to “get out of here” before leaving in a black spray-painted coupe.
Officers didn’t find any of the threatening individuals at the residence when they arrived and haven’t been able to verify if anyone was trying to retaliate for the stabbing through gang activity, Huhta said. Police do not currently believe the stabbing was gang-related violence, Huhta said.
The case remains under investigation.
Officers are also investigating a separate shooting near the 3100 block of Field Street that took place only about 20 minutes after the stabbing was reported. A woman arrived at St. John with a gunshot wound after the incident. Huhta said that victim also appears to have been released to recover.
Coincidentally, some of the people involved in both cases are familiar with each other, but police don’t believe the assaults are related.
“The individuals are known associates from both the stabbing and the shooting, but there’s no indication, no evidence that they are related to each other for the incidents,” Huhta said.
Huhta said the department hopes to be able to identify the suspect from the shooting by Wednesday. No arrests have been made yet in that investigation.
