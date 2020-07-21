Longview man suspected of attempted murder in Saturday stabbing

The victim’s girlfriend arrived at the scene shortly after the stabbing and told officers the assault started in front of her residence in the 1200 block of Commerce Avenue as she and the victim were walking from her car to the residence, according to court documents.

She told investigators that Everett, who is the father of her child, had been threatening to kill her boyfriend and showed police a text message from him that read, “Ive told him ima kill him how many times,” according to the court documents.

A patron across the street at Mill City Grill said he saw the male suspect (later identified as Everett) chase the victim eastbound across Hudson Street. Everett tackled the victim and jumped on him, the witness said, and started “wailing away” on him with what the witness realized was a knife.

The patron and another witness at Mill City Grill saw Everett drop the knife, walk away a few steps, then return to the victim to start kicking him, the court papers say. Everett then ran south in the alley between Commerce and 12th Avenue, and while the two witnesses gave chase, Everett entered a parked dark blue Dodge minivan with Oregon plates and drove away toward Hemlock Street.

Police recovered the knife, Huhta said.