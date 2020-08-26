Longview man shoots self during police investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Longview man remained in critical condition at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Wednesday afternoon after shooting himself in the head while law enforcement was trying to contact him for a criminal investigation in West Longview earlier in the day.

Interim Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said officers went to Mountain View Apartments Wednesday morning to search for Daryl Lee McKinney, who was wanted on suspicion of a felony assault.

Officers had conducted some initial surveillance on his apartment, but when they contacted McKinney, he fled into a storage unit, barricaded himself inside and would not communicate with officers, Huhta said. McKinney was armed at the time, police said.

The apartment complex is in the 2100 block of 38th Avenue.

At some point, while officers were trying to communicate with McKinney, they heard what sounded like a muffled gunshot, Huhta said.

Additional law enforcement then arrived and tried to negotiate with McKinney, but could not get in contact with him by phone or verbally. Huhta said McKinney finally called negotiators back, and though he was unable to speak, he was able to cough when a negotiator asked him to do so.