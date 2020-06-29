Longview man seeks to acknowledge others who helped crash victim

“The main thing is, I just want that guy’s family to know that people at the scene tried,” Morrison said Friday. “For me personally, I’d like to thank the few people who came out to help.”

Morrison, who lives only a block away from the collision scene, was on his day off from the Washington State Guard, for which he’s recently been tasked with aiding in COVID-19 contact tracing efforts. The State Guard is part of the Washington Military Department and aids with homeland defense, emergency response and other domestic missions similar to the National Guard.

Morrison rushed over when he heard the collision, barefoot and in his boxer shorts, along with his wife, he said.

Morrison screamed for people to help him pull the unconscious motorcyclist to safety, as the motorcycle itself was on fire just feet away. He was disappointed to see people “lining the streets” with their phones out recording the event.

“I felt it was so disrespectful, these people who didn’t want to help but wanted content for their (social media) feed,” he said. “I’m a soldier. We’re trained to see other people, to be there, and I thought I was doing the same thing anyone else would in that situation.”