Longview man remains in critical condition after Saturday ATV crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Longview man remained in critical condition at Southwest Washington Medical Center Monday evening after crashing while riding a four-wheeler with his two young children Saturday.

Tyler Duncan crashed while riding the ATV near Jordan Way north of Toutle on Saturday evening, and the three were thrown from the vehicle, according to Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman.

Duncan suffered head trauma and was taken by a LifeFlight helicopter to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver.

Another LifeFlight out of Astoria took the four-year-old boy, Maddox, to Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center in Portland for head trauma, Thurman said. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately available.

The two-year-old girl, Hensley, was taken by ambulance to St. John PeaceHealth in Longview with less severe injuries. She appeared to have been later released from the hospital, Thurman said.

A Washington State Patrol trooper obtained a warrant to draw Duncan’s blood to test for any signs of intoxication, Thurman said.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.