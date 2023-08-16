A little over a week ago Sean Britt and his wife Lisa were planning a vacation to their favorite getaway of Maui.

Now, Britt, of Longview, is planning to visit his former honeymoon spot for a more somber reason: to provide resources to those who lost shelter and loved ones due to the wildfires that started Aug. 8.

Typically the Britts visit Kaanapali, an area of about 1,000 people and 10 minutes north of Lahaina, the historic town devastated by the fires.

In Lahaina, the couple tends to visit sites like the 150-year-old Banyan Tree, which the Lahaina Restoration Foundation says stretches a quarter mile in circumference and stands 46 feet high.

Now, the massive plant stands charred in the courthouse square of downtown Lahaina, as Britt said he’s seen in photos of the destruction.

“This was our sacred place, not only for vacation, but the whole vibe of the island,” he said.

When a call from an island friend came requesting help, Britt said he couldn’t say no. Friends, including Richard Poulin of Kelso and Michael Manninen of Kalama, are joining.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Britt said. “That’s what made me want to go. Hawaiian natives are devastated and lost everything.”

Britt, who graduated from Kelso High School, no longer owns a construction company, but still works in the industry and said he’ll offer his building knowledge to Maui.

Though it may be too soon to start work.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green reported Monday at least 99 causalities were confirmed, and “well over” 2,200 structures had been destroyed, 86% of which were residential. Since then, the Associated Press reports fatalities rose to 106.

Green pleaded with people during Monday’s press conference not to visit Lahaina because they would likely be walking on “iwi,” the Hawaiian word for bones.

“It’s going to take time,” he said about the island’s recovery. “It’s going to take a lot of time.”

Britt said his friend, Oriana Kalama, who he met around 2009 during a local canoe journey, has her Maui home intact, but relatives who lost it all.

To house those in need, Green said officials secured on Sunday and Monday 402 hotel rooms and 1,400 Airbnb units. He said 160 private citizens offered their residences to share.

But Britt isn’t sure when visitors will be allowed on the island. He tried to book flights this week, but was denied. Until he can go, possibly around mid-September, Britt said he’s sending two generators and a case of batteries.

Once in Maui, he said he’ll likely spend time cleaning up the area, creating temporary housing and providing food and water to residents. More than 1 million pounds of food and 57,000 pounds of ice had been delivered to the island as on Monday, Green said during the press conference.

Just like during his mission to Oklahoma, Britt plans to stay for two weeks.

“I can put my life on hold for two weeks and be a little inconvenienced,” he said, “compared to people who lost everything and have to rebuild from scratch.”

How to help To donate to Sean Britt's plans to help with recovery efforts on Maui, visit tinyurl.com/3x87r92x. To donate to the Maui recovery efforts through the Hawai'i Community Foundation, visit www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong or call 808-566-5560