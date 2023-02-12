In the aftermath of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, U.S. intelligence checked rumors, reports and gossip related to the murder of the president — and one tip led to Longview.

Longview man Burton Kilbourn caught the FBI’s attention because they questioned if he left a cryptic message in a Portland hotel months before the fatal events in Dallas. The brief investigation ended without an arrest.

Records of the investigation are available on The Mary Ferrell Foundation, a nonprofit organization with an online searchable database pertaining to the assassinations of JFK, Martin Luther King, Jr., Robert F. Kennedy, and other historic events.

According to the Mary Ferrell Foundation, the documents about Longview were released in the 1980s. Thousands of more documents were released in December, leaving about 3% of the government’s 5-million-page records still unavailable.

The records show James A. Lowman of Medford, Oregon, told the FBI’s Portland office that while he was staying at the Hilton Hotel in Portland on Sept. 12, 1963, he came upon a note in his room. The note read, “President KENNEDY going to Grand Coulee not Hanford.”

On Nov. 22, 1963, Kennedy, 49, was shot and killed while riding in a motorcade in downtown Dallas.

After the assassination, the FBI investigated the note, first talking with former Longview Police Chief Ralph Benefiel, who informed the FBI that “BURTON KILBOURN has been well known to him for at least 25 years” and that he is confident that he wouldn’t be involved in a plot to kill the president of the United States.

On Jan. 2, 1964, the FBI interviewed the Kilborns, the documents report. Their son John Kilborn, 77, of Longview — a then 19-year-old student at Lower Columbia College — told The Daily News he remembers seeing two FBI agents making an unannounced visit to his home on Louisiana Street.

John Kilborn said the FBI mistakenly wrote his father’s name wrong as “B.P. Kilborn” on the documents, and his name is Burton Cornelius Kilborn and went by B.C.

B.C. Kilborn served in the U.S Army Signal Corps during World War II.

According to the documents, B.C. Kilborn told the FBI he was in Portland for dental surgery, and his doctor advised him not to travel back home, so he decided to get a hotel room and left the following day. He said he had no clue who left the odd message.

John Kilborn said his father didn’t talk much about the FBI’s visit nor his time during the war. He told The Daily News the home mentioned in the FBI document — in the 2000 block of Louisiana Street — was in his family since it was built and was sold recently.

More records

The Mary Ferrell Foundation is currently suing the Biden administration and the National Archives alleging that they’re in violation of the 1992 President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act — a law that states all records associated with the 1963 murder of Kennedy would be disclosed to the public by 2017.

The JFK Act came into existence in reaction to the 1991 film “JFK,” directed by Oliver Stone, which depicts former New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison’s investigation into an alleged conspiracy to kill the president.

In 1964 a commission headed by Chief Justice Earl Warren concluded Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the assassination.

Since 2017, both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have released thousands of documents on the JFK assassination, but also withheld some — documents the Mary Ferrell Foundation believes could shed new light on events leading up to the assassination.

According to Mary Ferrell Foundation Vice President and former Washington Post reporter Jefferson Morley, some of those documents are related to former CIA case officer George Joannides, who, in 1963, was running an anti-Castro front group called the Directorio Revolucionario Estudiantil or DRE. Joannides worked out of the agency’s Miami station on the campus of the University of Miami, according to documents he received via a lawsuit against the CIA.

The DRE had a chapter in New Orleans that conceivably came into contact with Oswald months before Dallas, Morley said during a December press conference.

In 1978, Joannides was retired when the CIA asked him to be the liaison between the agency and the House Select Committee on Assassinations, Morley said. According to the files, Joannides never told the committee about his duties in Miami. Many speculate about the agency’s role in the assassination.

On Feb. 6, the Justice Department filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing “federal courts lack jurisdiction to impose declaratory or injunctive relief against the President himself.”