Longview man arrested on suspicion of child rape, molestation

Longview police arrested a Longview man Wednesday on suspicion of raping and molesting a child.

In January, the child disclosed during a forensic interview that Michael Scott McCall had molested her multiple times from when she was 8 to 10 years old, according to court documents.

McCall, 50, admitted Wednesday during a voluntary interview with police he "touched" the child seven times between January 2015 and January 2019, according to the documents.

A judge found probable cause to jail McCall on $2,500 bail in a hearing Thursday. McCall posted bail and was released Thursday afternoon, according to the jail roster.

The prosecutor's office had not yet filed formal charges against McCall by Friday afternoon.

McCall is scheduled for arraignment April 8, when he will be formally advised of the charges against him and asked to enter a plea.

