Longview man arrested on suspicion of assault, drive-by shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Longview man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of first-degree assault after deputies were called to a reported shooting near the intersection of Pacific Way and Coal Creek Road that morning.

Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies arrived just before 9 a.m. where witnesses said two men in a dark blue passenger car had stopped and one of the men fired shots into a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Although both vehicles were gone when deputies arrived, broken glass and 9mm bullet casings were recovered at the scene, according to a Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office press release issued Tuesday.

The owner of the parked Jeep, a 49-year-old Longview resident, later met up with deputies and said he had been sleeping in his vehicle when he heard a male pounding on the vehicle and asking, “Is anyone home?” the release said. The victim told deputies that when he answered, the man fired a gun into the car. The victim said he ducked to avoid injury.