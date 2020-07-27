Longview man arrested for alleged robbery with bolt cutters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longview police Sunday arrested a local man suspected of striking a woman with bolt cutters, and then stealing her phone and backpack.

Ryan McKenna Hall, 24, of Longview reportedly met the woman on Saturday night while they were at a mutual friend's house, and he asked her for a ride home. The woman agreed to take him and started driving to her home first, according to a probable cause statement.

Hall fell asleep in the car on the way, and she could not wake him up once she got home, according to the statement. She left him to sleep in the car with the driver's side door open, the statement says.

The next morning, the woman went out to check on Hall. He was awake and yelling that she stole from him, according to the statement. She asked him to get out of her car and leave the property.

The woman said she then tried to take her backpack out of the car, but Hall hit her in the back of the head with a pair of bolt cutters.

"She said Hall must have had them in his backpack because she never saw them until after she was hit," the probable cause statement says.

Hall grabbed his backpack, her backpack and her cellphone, which she had dropped, and left the scene, according to the statement.