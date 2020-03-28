Longview man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in the leg

Longview police arrested a Longview man Friday night after he allegedly shot a woman in the leg during a dispute, according to police.

Corporal Branden McNew said at about 10:30 p.m. officers arrived at a house in the 200 block of 28th Avenue, where a woman told them she had been shot in the leg by Michael Allen Bussanich, 24.

The woman was preparing to leave the house and was holding an infant in a carrier when Bussanich shot her, McNew said. Bussanich and the woman knew each other but weren’t related or in a romantic relationship, he said.

The baby was not injured, and the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, McNew said.

Bussanich came out of the house without any incident and surrendered to officers quickly, McNew said. He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

