Longview man arrested after allegedly injecting toddler with opioid treatment
Longview man arrested after allegedly injecting toddler with opioid treatment

A Longview man was arrested Monday on suspicion of child endangerment after he allegedly injected his toddler with a drug used to treat opioid and alcohol addiction, according to the Longview Police Department.

Police responded to the residence after reports of a possible overdose, according to a press release. They discovered that Johnathon L. Williams had injected his 2-year-old child with Vivitrol.

Williams first told police he injected the child because he thought he was showing signs of COVID-19, according to the release. However, Williams later told police it was because he thought the child had ingested methamphetamine through a pipe that was taken for evidence.

With a search warrant, police found meth, the pipe and the syringe used for the injection, according to the release.

Williams was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of a felony drug offense and endangerment with a controlled substance. The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

