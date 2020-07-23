Longview man accused of raping five women

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a month-long investigation, sheriff's detectives on Thursday arrested a Longview man who is accused of raping five women while in dating relationships over the past several years.

They suspect there may be more victims.

Jacques A. Day, 35, was booked on five counts of second-degree domestic violence rape and one count of unlawful Imprisonment, the sheriff's office reported.

According to a press release, a woman contacted detectives to report that while she was dating Day in 2017, Day physically abused her and forced her to engage in sex acts against her will. In one instance, Day reportedly tied her to a bed and forcibly raped her. The woman told detectives she learned Day had also raped other women, according to the sheriff's office.

Four additional women told investigators that Day had raped them in 2014 through 2018. One victim reported that Day once held a pillow over her face for 10 to 15 seconds, impairing her breathing, because she refused to perform sex acts.

Detectives served a search warrant at Day's Longview residence on Thursday, recovering evidence related to the investigation and taking Day into custody.