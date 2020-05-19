Longview man accused of raping developmentally disabled woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 29-year-old Longview man faces charges for allegedly raping a developmentally disabled woman and stealing her debit card.

Cecil Holland Sherwood was scheduled to make a first appearance Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of three counts of second-degree domestic violence rape, two counts of first-degree identity theft and second-degree theft.

The victim told police she was raped between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29, when she let Sherwood stay at her Vancouver apartment, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit says the victim is legally designated as a vulnerable adult due to her being developmentally disabled. She said she and Sherwood were previously a couple.

The victim said Sherwood was “in one of his violent moods” and forced himself on her while yelling about their breakup. Sherwood strangled the woman until she lost consciousness and repeatedly raped her, according to the affidavit.

She said Sherwood told her no one would believe her story, court records say.

Sherwood also allegedly took the woman’s debit card without permission. Police determined he used the card to buy pizza and cigarettes and made one ATM withdrawal, the affidavit says.