Longview lowers weight limits on 20th Avenue bridge over Lake Sacajawea

Longview is lowering weight limits for trucks and large vehicles on the 20th Avenue bridge that spans Lake Sacajawea from Kessler Boulevard to Nichols Boulevard.

City officials say the new weight limits are scheduled to be posted by Wednesday.

Under the new limits, the max weight for a seven-axle truck will lower from 38 tons to 32 tons. The city is adding posted weight limits of 25 tons for a four-axle vehicle, 28 tons for a five-axle vehicle and 30 tons for a six-axle vehicle.

Emergency vehicles crossing the bridge will be limited to 14 tons for a single-axle truck and 18 tons for tandem-axle vehicles.

City engineers say the changes will help prolong the bridge's lifespan and ensure safety for drivers who use the bridge.

