 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Longview lowers weight limits on 20th Avenue bridge over Lake Sacajawea

  • 0
20th Avenue Bridge

The 20th Avenue bridge over Lake Sacajawea in Longview.

 Brennen Kauffman

Longview is lowering weight limits for trucks and large vehicles on the 20th Avenue bridge that spans Lake Sacajawea from Kessler Boulevard to Nichols Boulevard.

City officials say the new weight limits are scheduled to be posted by Wednesday. 

Under the new limits, the max weight for a seven-axle truck will lower from 38 tons to 32 tons. The city is adding posted weight limits of 25 tons for a four-axle vehicle, 28 tons for a five-axle vehicle and 30 tons for a six-axle vehicle. 

Emergency vehicles crossing the bridge will be limited to 14 tons for a single-axle truck and 18 tons for tandem-axle vehicles.

City engineers say the changes will help prolong the bridge's lifespan and ensure safety for drivers who use the bridge. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New study finds the human brain runs much hotter than previously thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News