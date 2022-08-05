Longview low-income housing planned for Pennsylvania Street receives $250K grant from PeaceHealth

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington received a $250,000 grant from PeaceHealth for its low-income housing project in Longview.

Sunrise Village — to be located at 38th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street — will include 40 units of affordable housing with supportive services, like budgeting and employment help, according to the housing authority.

In 2020, Longview Presbyterian Church donated the 2-acre lot, adjacent to the church and Mint Valley Elementary School, on the condition affordable housing would be built on the property.

Including the new grant to help cover development expenses, Housing Opportunities has received $852,000 for the project, expected to cost more than $14.7 million total. The date to break ground has not been released, but a Housing Opportunities representative previously estimated construction could take a year.

Housing Opportunities is applying for money from the Housing Trust Fund, the state Department of Commerce, the city of Longview and Cowlitz County to help pay for the project, according to the agency.

The project aims to help address the county's low housing vacancy rate and homelessness, according to Housing Opportunities. In 2021, Cowlitz County had a 1% vacancy rate for all types of housing, driving up costs while availability dwindled, the agency stated.

A Cowlitz County renter making minimum wage, $14.49 per hour, would have to work 43 hours a week to spend 30% or less on a one-bedroom, or 56 hours for a two-bedroom, according to an annual report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

County residents making an estimated mean renter wage of $17.95 per hours still fall short of the hourly wage needed to afford a two-bedroom: $20.29, according to the report.

The report uses a common affordability measure that housing costs should take up no more than 30% of monthly income. In 2019, 51% of Longview-area renter households paid more than 30% of income for housing, according to the Join Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.