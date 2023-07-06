The Longview City Council is seeking people to join a committee to create a five-year plan to address city homelessness.

On Jan. 12, the council established a local homeless housing program and this task force, according to a city press release.

The committee's plan must align with the Washington State Department of Commerce's statewide guidelines and five-year homeless housing strategic plan, aiming to ultimately eradicate homelessness, the press release states.

The council is looking for:

Two individuals who have experienced homelessness firsthand.

One representative from the Longview Police Department.

One representative from the City Council.

One county representative.

Two to four representatives from various groups including housing authorities, civic and faith organizations, schools, community networks, human services providers, criminal justice personnel (such as prosecutors, probation officers, and jail administrators), substance abuse treatment providers, mental health care providers, emergency health care providers, businesses, real estate professionals, and at-large members of the community.

Those interested in joining can visit www.mylongview.com/506/Boards-Commissions to submit an application.

The initial review of applications is set to occur the week of Aug. 3. For more information, contact Kayce Settlemier at 360-957-8175 or kayce.settlemier@ci.longview.wa.us.