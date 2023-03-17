Illustrator, artist, graphic novelist and native Portlander Cat Farris will give a presentation on her career and creative process at 3 p.m., March 25 at the Longview Public Library.

Farris will be discussing her most recent works: "The Ghoul Next Door" and "Up to No Ghoul." Farris has worked in traditional comics, graphic novels, graphic novels for young readers, and illustration throughout her career. "The Ghoul Next Door" was a finalist for the 2022 Oregon Book Award for Graphic Literature.

"I'm really looking forward to giving folks an insight into how graphic novels are made," Farris said in a message to The Daily News, "and sharing some of the behind-the-scenes stuff most people don't get to see."

Farris's appearance at the Longview Public Library will feature a presentation and Q&A.

"If you're interested in a drawing career, don't stop drawing! Keep drawing as much as you can, making your own illustrations and comics, and find ways to share them with the world," Farris said.

Any questions can be directed to the Longview Public Library at longviewlibrary.org or 360-442-5300.