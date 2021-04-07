 Skip to main content
Longview library requests input
Longview library requests input

Longview library requests input

Staff at the Longview Public Library is looking to learn more about what patrons want from the library.

A survey has been developed to determine what materials, collections, hours, services and more are important to library patrons.

For details, visit the library’s website at www.longviewlibrary.org. For the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/37M7T35.

— The Daily News

