The Longview Public Library will celebrate the release of the new Dog Man comic book “Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea!” by Dav Pilkey at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday at the library. The free event features activities with other Dog Man fans and a chance to win a copy of the book, according to the library.
Dog Man is a crimebusting human-dog hybrid who fights for justice against a variety of foes, such as robots and evil cats. Party activities include badge making, Petey’s Secret Science Lab robot crafts, pin the badge on Dog Man, large-format group comics, and a dramatic reading.
For more information about this event, call 360-442-5300 or visit longviewlibrary.org.
