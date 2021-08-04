 Skip to main content
Longview Library giving away free books to teenagers
The Longview Public Library will be giving away free books to middle and high school students on Aug. 17.

Library youth services organizer Becky Standal is leading the Teen Bookapalooza giveaway. Standal received the books while serving on book award committees and review groups over the last few years. The public library will be giving away all books that have not been added to the library's collection.

The event is being held at 3 p.m. on the front lawn of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St. All visitors who will be in middle or high school this fall will receive a book bag and ticket for a free book, and can compete in games to earn additional free books.

The library asks attending students and parents to wear facemasks if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

