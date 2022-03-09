Longview Library brings out new Read-Along picture books

The Longview Public Library has introduced a new collection of Read-Along picture books.

Read-Along books are hardcover picture books with an audio player built into the inside front cover. While families read the book, a recorded audiobook plays along. The audio player has two modes, one with just the narration and one that asks guiding questions related to the story.

There are 24 Read-Along books available at the Longview library, which can be picked up from the Picture Book Power Wall and found in the online catalog by searching for "Wonderbook."

According to a press release from the City of Longview, the books were paid for by the Longview Library Foundation as a gift in memory of Jan Hanson, Longview's former Youth Services Librarian who died in 2021.

In February, the Longview Library Foundation approved a yearly Jan Hanson Memorial donation that will support the Read-Along books and other special collections in the library's youth section.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.