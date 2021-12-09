 Skip to main content
Longview Library book sale returns with stacks of boxes to browse

Library book sale

Frankie Hanson and her daughter, Felicity, 2, look through the children's books available at the Friends of the Longview Library Book Sale on Dec. 9.

 Brennen Kauffman

The Friends of the Longview Public Library launched their first major book sale in years on Thursday afternoon.

The three-day book sale is being held at the McClelland Arts Center. Thousands of titles across all genres are available to purchase as a fundraiser to support future events at the Longview Public Library.

Belinda Lowery, incoming president of the Friends of the Library, said the group used to hold multiple indoor sales per year before COVID-19 slowed down their events. Other than an outdoor sale over the summer, this is the first fundraiser sale the group has done since late 2019.

The sales slowdown meant the organization had accumulated more than 70 boxes of books, which they had to rent a U-Haul to move into the McClelland center for the sale. The majority of books had been donated to the library, but never placed in circulation, while others were library books that were being pulled from the shelves.

"We get to send all these books back out into the community and fundraise to help out library programs," Lowery said.

The book sale started at 3 p.m. Thursday and quickly saw dozens of people come through the art center. The Friends of the Library offered carts to help people move out piles of books, including a customer who Lowery helped move out a full set of encyclopedias.

Kathy Tomlinson, a former library employee and an avid reader, left the sale with three paper bags filled with paperback novels. Tomlinson said that getting two paperbacks for $1 made the books an easy investment.

"It's 50 cents for a book, that's a steal. You can't find any better entertainment for that cheap," Tomlinson said.

The book sale offers an even larger discount Saturday, when a paper bag full of books will cost $5. Cash, checks and online payments through a fundraising platform called GiveButter are being accepted.

If You Go

Friends of the Longview Library Book Sale

Where: McClelland Art Center, 951 Delaware Street

Hours: Friday 10 a.m.— 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.— 4 p.m.

Cost: $1 for one hardcover books or two paperback books

