PeaceHealth's Longview lab professionals could go on strike after the hospital's officials declared an impasse in negotiations with the local union, union leaders said in a news release Monday.

Represented by the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, the employees said they don't believe PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center leaders are acting in good faith after 12 bargaining sessions went seemingly nowhere.

“It is absolutely unprecedented for management to end negotiations this early in the process and without making any viable offers or concessions at the table,” Jonathon Baker, union president and a lab professional at St. John, said in the news release. “During this process, the union has come to bargain in good faith while PeaceHealth’s executives have refused. It's time for them to demonstrate their commitment to their employees and patients by returning to negotiations.”

The union claims management is closing the door on bargaining with an inadequate "last, best, and final offer," according to its news release. Details of this offer were not disclosed.

PeaceHealth said they did act in good faith with the union but moved forward on this last offer after it became clear they would not make "meaningful progress," spokesperson Michelle Gisby said in an email to The Daily News.

“Our desire has always been for caregivers to have a contract that supports their profession and our ability to provide safe, quality patient care, while taking into consideration the very real financial challenges we face. We believe this offer supports these goals, while also continuing to support our retention and recruitment efforts," Gisby said.

Lab professionals have seen the direct effects of what they say is an understaffed hospital, the union said, which they attribute to "historically low wages." They allege management has not made efforts to fix the staffing crisis. In July, union members, with signs that read “More Techs Less Execs!” and “Safe Staffing Saves Lives,” picketed outside St. John to make this point.

According to PeaceHealth, however, lab professionals at the Longview medical center are fully staffed with no open positions, Gisby said in a statement.

"While we hope to avoid any potential strike and would instead prefer for our caregivers to benefit from the improvements contained in our last, best and final offer, as a best practice we have contingency plans in place to ensure our patients continue to receive the level of care they have come to expect from PeaceHealth St. John,” Gisby said.