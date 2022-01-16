Longview kindergarteners have a dream for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Each student in Jodi Hanson's Longview kindergarten class has a dream to make the world a better place ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

Like the goal King declared during his famous 1963 speech during the March on Washington, the students dreams involved kindness, peace and love.

The class's dreams included taking care of trees, not littering, keeping people safe with the Army, helping the world and finding lost items so the owners are happy.

On Tuesday, the Robert Gray Elementary School class learned about and created birthday cards for King, who nonviolently combated racial inequality in the 1960s.

Monday is the national holiday to celebrate King, who was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, as well as a Presidential Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal after his 1968 assassination. King was born Jan. 15, 1929, but the federal holiday is recognized on the third Monday in January.

Hanson recited parts of the King's "I have a dream" speech to the class Tuesday.

"It doesn't matter the color of your skin," she said, "but the content of your what?"

"Heart," students answered.

