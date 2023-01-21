Longview kicks off centennial events by opening time capsule from 1990s

The kickoff event to celebrate Longview's 100th anniversary was a look into the city's recent past and future milestones.

A crowd of people filled the center of The Merk building Friday night to see the opening of the time capsule that was buried for the city's 75th anniversary. The Longview Centennial Committee planned the capsule opening as the first in a series of celebrations that will be taking place over the rest of 2023.

The large stainless steel time capsule was buried under the front lobby of Longview City Hall in 1999 and technically marked the city's incorporation instead of its founding. But the unveiling of its contents worked to start the celebration of the breadth of Longview's history, back to its inception by R.A. Long.

"I feel a sense of pride and gratitude to be a recipient of the great work of these early pioneers," Mayor MaryAlice Wallis said in her speech during the event.

Some of the items in the capsule firmly dated its sealing to the late 1990s. A 100-series PowerBook, one of the first laptops sold by Apple. A small pile of Beanie Babies. A copy of The Daily News with a cover story about Monica Lewinsky.

Other items were more timeless: books and paperwork, pictures, a scroll signed by the crowd that was there when the time capsule was buried.

Tyler Modin was part of that group. When he was 9 years old, Modin was part of a musical production about Longview's founding called "Our Town, Too" that was held for the city's 75th anniversary. A stack of photos and an original playbill were buried in the capsule, where he was listed among the many performers.

"This brings back a lot of memories," the now-married Modin said as he looked through the items from the musical. "These are all the people I graduated high school with."

The event opened with a dedication from the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and two songs performed by the Cowlitz Drum Group. The two floors of the Merk's central space were filled with other donated historical artifacts, photos and displays about Longview's history.

Roy Gawlick from the Longview Masonic Lodge oversaw the opening. Gawlick said the lodge was already working on a new time capsule which would be sealed until 2123 and solicited ideas from the crowd for potential keepsakes for the next century.

Suggestions for the next time capsule will be collected throughout the year online and at the remaining centennial events. The time capsule will be placed in the same spot at City Hall or potentially in a special centennial monument.

The next centennial event is a free concert by the Southwest Washington Symphony on Feb. 5, where they will perform music from the 1920s.