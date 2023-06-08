Local real estate brokers from Longview and Kelso plan to show their support during Windermere Real Estate's 39th annual Community Service Day by volunteering throughout the community on Friday.

This event sees Windermere's nearly 300 offices across the Western United States close their doors to allow brokers, managers, owners, and staff to dedicate their workday to projects that positively impact their neighborhoods, according to a company press release.

Brokers from Windermere's Longview and Kelso offices will participate in two activities to observe Community Service Day.

The first is Cowlitz County Habitat for Humanity at 136 Lexington Ave., Lexington. This activity will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. Brokers will help build a Habitat for Humanity home, including construction and finishing work.

Other brokers will lend a hand at the Lower Columbia School Gardens, located at 2210 Olympic Way, Longview. From 8 a.m. to noon they will assist with general garden maintenance, including harvesting and upkeep.