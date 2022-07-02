Longview-Kelso service club serves familiar Go 4th treat for over three decades to help local children

Entering this year’s Go 4th Festival from Kessler Boulevard and Hemlock Street, the first thing you will notice — besides the large amount of people and vendors — is the smell of fried food.

Specifically, the Longview-Kelso Altrusa food truck, which is serving up its famous elephant ears — sugar and cinnamon encrusted fried dough that Altrusa President Nancy Gill said is similar to fried bread.

The local chapter of the international club has been selling the treat at Longview’s Independence Day festival since at least 1987, and members were out again Saturday on the first day of this year’s three-day event.

Over the years, Gill said the club’s recipe has gone through several changes, including the evolution of the dough.

In the past, the club made their special snack with Rhodes frozen dough. Now, they make the treat from scratch right on site in the trailer at the lake.

“People come all the way out here just to grab an elephant ear,” said Gill.

Altrusa member Kathy Demarest said people pass down the tradition of grabbing the treat.

“A man came up with a child last year and said they were a third-generation ear (customer),” said Demarest. “That was such a heartwarming experience.”

Altrusa, combines the word altruism and USA, said Gill, though the club has expanded across the globe since its 1917 founding in Nashville. The service club is located across the U.S., with eight chapters in Washington alone, as well as in countries like Mexico, Ireland and New Zealand, according to its website.

Local members depend on Go 4th weekend and other festivals to make money for future donations.

“The goal of the service group is to make money, which we spread into the community,” said Gill.

The group focuses on children, donating over 3,400 books last year to five Kelso transitional kindergarten classes, as well as the Community House on Broadway, the Longview Emergency Support Shelter and other community groups, Gill said.

They also pack 100 bookbags full of food each weekend during the school year for children, who would otherwise go without over the weekend, and provide scholarships to high school graduates annually. Members recently provided carpet for an Emergency Support Shelter room, Gill said.

If fried dough doesn’t sound appetizing, the festival has food ranging from Thai to Mexican, along with other popular carnival foods. Market vendors will also be open through Monday, with all kinds of gifts and art for sale.

