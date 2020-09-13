Longview, Kelso school facilities close due to air quality

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longview and Kelso school facilities will be closed Monday because of poor air quality.

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn sent this email to district parents Sunday night:

“We have been monitoring the air conditions over the weekend. While remote learning will continue on its normal schedule this week, school facilities will be closed due to hazardous air conditions on Monday, Sept. 14.

“The district’s meal service at six schools and four community locations will continue on its normal schedule. As a reminder, meals are free for any child from birth to age 18, and no qualifications are needed.

“If air quality continues to be hazardous, we will send updates during the week, so please check your email or the longviewschools.com website.”

However, Kelso will not be holding meal distribution Monday or Internet cafes. In a district press release, the district said it will "continue to monitor air quality conditions" and make a decision about tomorrow as soon as possible.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0