Longview, Kelso school boards mostly remain the same

Neither candidate could be reached for comment Wednesday.

Longview position 2

Moldenhauer was appointed to Phil Jurmu’s seat last year after he resigned. She ran again to keep representing low-income families with diverse needs and said she was thankful for her supporters and looks forward to “working with families for the next four years.”

“It’s exciting,” she said. “I love what I do. I love being a voice for the parents and now for the teachers and paras that are fighting this mandate.”

Moldenhauer had 3,160 votes as of Wednesday, while Richards had 2,560.

Richards said in her voters’ guide statement she is a parent and “a strong opponent to the draconian anti-social measures that have become the norm for education.”

Kelso position 1

Moore previously said she ran for re-election because she enjoys working with the superintendent, school board, staff and students at Kelso. Her focus in the coming term is in-person learning and social emotional learning, she said.

“I’m excited to be able to serve the kids of Kelso and taxpayers of Kelso for another four years,” she said.