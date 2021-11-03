Longview, Kelso school boards mostly remain the same

Longview and Kelso school board incumbents retained their seats, based on Wednesday’s unofficial election results.
Kelso incumbents Leah Moore and Karen Grafton were re-elected with 97.8% and 74.8% of the vote. Moore ran unopposed for a second term in the position 1 seat. Grafton fended off challenger John Bradley for the position 2 seat.
In the Longview School Board position 2 race, incumbent Crystal Moldenhauer got 53.8% of the votes for Longview School Board position 2, while her opponent Melissa Richards netted 43.6%. About 2.6% of voters wrote in a candidate. In a vote to fill an empty seat, Don Cox beat Sean Turpin for position 1 with 68.3% of the vote.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 15,806 ballots have been cast in the election, a 22% turnout rate for the county. In Kelso, 3,376 people cast ballots, a 17.7% turnout rate for the city. In Longview, 6,606 people cast ballots as of Wednesday, a 22.9% turnout rate for the city. Updated results are expected Thursday evening.
Longview position 1
Cox, a Longview parent and a Wahkiakum High School teacher, said previously he wants to expand trade-based programs and likes the direction the district has been moving. As of Wednesday, that’s 4,083 votes for Cox.
Longview parent and outspoken critic of the current school board Turpin won 31% of the vote, or 1,855 votes, and said he ran because he does not like the choices being made in the system and said he wanted to redirect the focus to student needs.
Neither candidate could be reached for comment Wednesday.
Longview position 2
Moldenhauer was appointed to Phil Jurmu’s seat last year after he resigned. She ran again to keep representing low-income families with diverse needs and said she was thankful for her supporters and looks forward to “working with families for the next four years.”
“It’s exciting,” she said. “I love what I do. I love being a voice for the parents and now for the teachers and paras that are fighting this mandate.”
Moldenhauer had 3,160 votes as of Wednesday, while Richards had 2,560.
Richards said in her voters’ guide statement she is a parent and “a strong opponent to the draconian anti-social measures that have become the norm for education.”
Kelso position 1
Moore previously said she ran for re-election because she enjoys working with the superintendent, school board, staff and students at Kelso. Her focus in the coming term is in-person learning and social emotional learning, she said.
“I’m excited to be able to serve the kids of Kelso and taxpayers of Kelso for another four years,” she said.
Moore won 2,333 votes, and there were 52 write-in votes.
Kelso position 2
Grafton has 2,193 votes as of Wednesday night, compared to Bradley’s 714. There were 25 write-in candidates.
In Grafton’s voters’ guide statement, she said she’s looking closely at meeting children’s best interests and wants to keep getting the community’s voice before making decisions. Grafton did not return requests for comment Wednesday.