Longview has Commerce Avenue as its main downtown street. Kelso has Pacific Avenue. But getting those roads designated as “Main Streets” could be the next step in boosting both cities’ downtown businesses.

Longview is an affiliate member of Washington Main Street program, the state’s version of the national Main Street program. The programs are dedicated to helping small or mid-size cities preserve their history and improve the economics of their main downtown street.

In June the city transferred management of the Main Street program to the Longview Downtowners.

Downtowners Vice President Ariel Largé has been an advocate for the Main Street approach. Largé had been working for several years to pitch Longview on the potential benefits of the Main Street designation and presented her pitch to the Kelso City Council in August.

“My business is in Longview, but I’m a resident of Kelso, and I want to see that downtown revitalized. I thought this would be a fantastic option for them,” Largé said.

The first step toward Kelso’s pursuit of the designation might come in October. The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation, which oversees the state Main Street program, has its annual RevitalizeWA conference in Vancouver from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6. The Main Street program will be one of the major focuses of the event.

Longview Assistant City Manager Ann Rivers said the city is sending multiple people to the event, largely from the Historic Preservation Committee. Kelso Councilmember Jim Hill told The Daily News he too would be attending the conference.

How Main Streets work

More than 2,000 cities reportedly are part of the national Main Street program. Dozens of cities across Washington are either members or affiliates for the Main Street program.

Cowlitz County has been an affiliate member for a year, supporting unincorporated communities. Vancouver, Ridgefield, Chehalis and Centralia are the closest full Main Street members.

Jonelle McCoy, one of Washington’s Main Street specialists, has been working with Longview to build out its Main Street program. McCoy said the affiliate membership is often the first step before a city or nonprofit builds out its downtown support system enough to become a full-fledged member.

“We will never come in and tell a town or city how they should do downtown revitalization. It’s for the community to say, ‘These are our assets and the direction we want to go in, how do we do that?’” McCoy said.

Affiliated cities receive general information about the Main Street approach and work with experts like McCoy on best practices. To become a Main Street Community, the city or nonprofit running the program need to have paid staff members and meet other program requirements.

McCoy said the designation requires more state oversight and reporting about the health of downtown, but it creates a strong framework of support at the local and state level.

Importantly, the Main Street designation also opens up a state tax credit for downtown businesses that donate to their local Main Street or the state Main Street Trust.

Next steps

The next step for Longview’s Main Street is hiring an executive director for the program. In 2022 the Downtowners received a $30,000 grant from the Cowlitz Economic Development Council to cover half the cost of the position, if the Longview City Council approved paying for the other half.

The city did not provide money in the 2023-2024 budget, and the grant expired.

Rivers said the Longview City Council likely would talk about funding the position again during the budget meetings later this fall.

“The hope would be to partner with businesses downtown that have skin in the game, and to have them help come up with money for the position,” Rivers said.

Largé’s pitch to Kelso was warmly received but also led to questions about the director position. Largé told the council the city could only contribute to the role for the first few years and let the program pay for itself once it gets established.

“It’s a chicken-or-the-egg thing. Without the funds you don’t have the person to raise the funds to keep the position moving forward,” Largé said.