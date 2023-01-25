Longview, Kelso libraries host book clubs on topics 'that threaten to divide us'

Public libraries, the local community college and organizers of local public forums are teaming up to offer a book discussion group about timely topics affecting Cowlitz County and the nation at the Longview and Kelso libraries.

Topics in the discussion groups — called "Book Club for Our Times" — could include race, gender, climate change, wealth inequality, poverty and homelessness, according to organizers.

“There are a number of issues that threaten to divide us as a nation and as a community,” said Jacob Cole, director of the Longview Public Library. “We hope this book discussion series will become a public forum where community members with different views can discuss these issues in a respectful and friendly manner.”

People interested in joining can propose books to discuss in the months ahead. The clubs will kick off at 6 p.m., Feb. 6 at the Longview Public Library and 11 a.m., Feb. 8 at the Kelso Public Library. Books will include fiction and nonfiction pieces, according to Erik Moser, Kelso Library manager.

“Nonfiction works offer information and context to better understand an issue," he said, "but novels can capture the emotions and personal impact of those issues on people’s lives.”

The group that hosted a five-part series on civil discourse in Longview last fall is helping to organize the events. The Civil Dialogue project ran from August to October and featured speakers on topics like drug abuse, homelessness and economic stagnation.

Contacts For more information or to share a book idea, people can contact the libraries below. Longview: 360-442-5309 or Jacob.cole@ci.longview.wa.us Kelso: 360-423-8110

The organizers of WordFest, a free, regular gathering of writers, are also contributing, as well as Lower Columbia College and the Friends of the Longview Public Library. Library staff and LCC instructors will recommend books, according to organizers.